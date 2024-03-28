VIDEO: MAGA Favorite Kari Lake Explains Her Decision to Concede in Lawfare Defamation Case in Move that Stuns Critics

Popular conservative Kari Lake forfeited her right to defense in a defamation case brought against her by controversial Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

Lake released a video statement explaining her decision to forfeit the case. “By participating in this lawsuit, it would only serve to legitimize this perversion of our legal system and allow bad actors to interfere in our upcoming election,” Lake said. “So, I won’t be taking part.”

The political elite will do anything to hold onto power and STOP outsiders like me– they’ve resorted to filing a ludicrous defamation lawsuit to try to stop me and bleed me dry. Taking part in this lawfare just legitimizes it Instead, I will continue to focus on the issues… pic.twitter.com/uE7udsWyKx — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 26, 2024

Lake was outraged after Richer and Maricopa officials failed in their duties after 59% of the county precincts suffered machine failure on Election Day in November 2022. This impacted Republican voters on Election Day in a race Lake was leading in the polls by 10 percent.

The election officials then discovered 25,000 extra ballots days after the election was over but before they finished counting ballots.

This is what we are supposed to accept as a free and fair election in America today.

Kari Lake on Thursday decided to concede in the lawfare defamation case brought against her by fake “Republican” Stephen Richer and Protect Democracy – a far-left group of Obama-linked henchmen who are trying to silence all election critics on the right. The group also represents Ruby and her daughter Shae in the lawfare suits against Rudy Giuliani and Jim and Joe Hoft and The Gateway Pundit.

