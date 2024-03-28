VIDEO: MAGA Favorite Kari Lake Explains Her Decision to Concede in Lawfare Defamation Case in Move that Stuns Critics

Popular conservative Kari Lake forfeited her right to defense in a defamation case brought against her by controversial Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.

Lake released a video statement explaining her decision to forfeit the case. “By participating in this lawsuit, it would only serve to legitimize this perversion of our legal system and allow bad actors to interfere in our upcoming election,” Lake said. “So, I won’t be taking part.”

Lake was outraged after Richer and Maricopa officials failed in their duties after 59% of the county precincts suffered machine failure on Election Day in November 2022. This impacted Republican voters on Election Day in a race Lake was leading in the polls by 10 percent.

The election officials then discovered 25,000 extra ballots days after the election was over but before they finished counting ballots.

This is what we are supposed to accept as a free and fair election in America today.

Kari Lake on Thursday decided to concede in the lawfare defamation case brought against her by fake “Republican” Stephen Richer and Protect Democracy – a far-left group of Obama-linked henchmen who are trying to silence all election critics on the right.  The group also represents Ruby and her daughter Shae in the lawfare suits against Rudy Giuliani and Jim and Joe Hoft and The Gateway Pundit.

CNN reported

A Lake spokesperson said in a statement that “Kari didn’t surrender” in the case, “she simply cut-to-the-chase, demanding a hearing in 30 days, and proof of how her words (under the First Amendment) caused damages to Richer.”

Lake’s decision not to further engage in the lawsuit comes as the former local TV anchor looks to court more moderate voters in what is expected to be a highly competitive and critical contest to succeed retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in November. Sinema, who was elected as a Democrat in 2018, registered as an independent in 2022 but continues to caucus with her former party in the Senate.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

