Victor Reacts: RFK Jr Hands Trump the 2024 Election? DNC Panics (VIDEO)

It looks like RFK Jr. may have just handed Donald Trump the 2024 election; at least, that’s how the DNC is acting.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

The Democrat Party seemed uneasy after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his choice of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president pick.

According to recent reports, the Democrat National Convention has ramped up attacks on Kennedy, claiming the pair will boost former President Donald Trump’s chances of securing the 2024 election.

Pro-President Joe Biden supporters are attacking Kennedy for appointing Shanahan as his VP—a California-based attorney and progressive activist.

For all of their talk about ‘our democracy,’ Democrats are simultaneously furious and terrified about RFK and other third party candidates.

Folks at the DNC apparently even held an ’emergency’ call over this.

