Victor Reacts: RFK Jr Hands Trump the 2024 Election? DNC Panics (VIDEO)

It looks like RFK Jr. may have just handed Donald Trump the 2024 election; at least, that’s how the DNC is acting.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

The Democrat Party seemed uneasy after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his choice of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president pick.

According to recent reports, the Democrat National Convention has ramped up attacks on Kennedy, claiming the pair will boost former President Donald Trump’s chances of securing the 2024 election.

Pro-President Joe Biden supporters are attacking Kennedy for appointing Shanahan as his VP—a California-based attorney and progressive activist.

For all of their talk about ‘our democracy,’ Democrats are simultaneously furious and terrified about RFK and other third party candidates.

Folks at the DNC apparently even held an ’emergency’ call over this.

The DNC must have realized that Joe Biden’s campaign is losing water and fast. After arguably the worst term of a president in modern history, Americans are tired of creepy Joe.

If RFK Jr. can pull any of Joe Biden’s dwindling support, that might just be the final nail in the coffin. Democrats are scrambling and waging an all-out attack campaign in an effort to stop the inevitable.

 

