Victor Reacts: Jokes Are Coming to Life, Man Wins Women’s Lifting Title(VIDEO)

by

Yesterday’s jokes are todays reality. In another leap toward insanity a man has just won a women’s weight lifting title.

Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit reported,

Vicki Piper, a 57-year-old trans man, won the 2024 USAW Masters National this past week in weightlifting.

Vicki beat her opponents by 50 pounds in total lifts. Vicki came  in first place in the women’s 76-kilogram weight category, writing on Instagram that both lifts were competition personal records.

This was in the age group over 55 years. After all, they want to make the contest fair – based on age.

This is quite literally the plot line of a South Park episode. Modern gender theorists celebrate as a man crushes the dreams of a bunch of women. Our world continues to descend into complete madness as the collective insanity spreads.

When will sanity make a return?

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. Victor is the author of the book "Conservative Prudence." He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” podcast. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country.

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

