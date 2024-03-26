Victor Reacts: Biden Regime Giving Aid to an Invasion (VIDEO)

The Biden regime is hell-bent on flooding our country with as many illegal aliens as possible.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

A staggering number of over 200,000 illegal immigrants have had their deportation cases dismissed as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has reportedly failed to file necessary legal documents in a timely manner.

This information comes from a recent report published by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, according to New York Post.

The TRAC report, released on Wednesday and including data through February 2024, highlights a systemic issue where thousands of notices to appear (NTAs) have not been filed with immigration courts ahead of the migrants’ scheduled hearings, rendering the courts unable to proceed with deportation cases and rule on asylum claims.

“These large numbers of dismissals and what then happens raise serious concerns,” the report emphasizes, calling out the “almost total lack of transparency” on the part of DHS regarding the reason behind these failures.

In 2020, 6,482 cases were dismissed due to missing NTAs, a figure that rose to 33,802 in 2021 and further surged to 79,592 in 2022. The TRAC report notes a slight decrease to 68,869 dismissals in 2023 and 10,598 so far in 2024.

Compared to the period between 2014 and 2020, when less than 1% of deportation cases were dismissed for lack of NTAs, the first three years of the Biden regime saw an alarming 8.4% dismissal rate for the same reason, according to The Post.