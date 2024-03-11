Victor Reacts: Absolute Tragedy, Illegal Alien Kills 12-Year-Old Boy (VIDEO)

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Yet again an innocent American citizen has lost their life at the hands of an illegal alien.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

On December 20, 2023, 12-year-old Travis Wolfe was severely injured in a head-on car collision a day before his birthday.

According to Sgt. Scott Schnurbusch from the Hazelwood Police Department, six people were rushed to the hospital following the crash, including Travis, his parents, and an unnamed woman with her two children.

Travis Wolfe was put on life support in December. He never woke up. Travis Wolfe passed away on March 6th.

On Friday, local FOX 2 Now reported that Endrina Bracho was the driver of the vehicle that hit the Wolfe family in a head-on collision.

According to Local FOX 2 Now:

Bracho is facing involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Court documents also said “the defendant is here illegally from Venezuela.”…