Update: Missouri Teen Brutally Beaten Has Severe Brain Damage – Frontal Lobe Damage – and Skull Fracture

by
A horrible beating was caught on video in north St. Louis County on Friday. One girl suffered severe head injuries.

The white Missouri teen who was beaten unconscious near Hazelwood High School last week, identified as “Kaylee” is fighting for her life with severe brain damage.

“She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition,” the victim’s family said. “Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family. We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially.”

According to the family, Kaylee was “left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene.”

“She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage,” the family said in a GoFundMe post.

A mob of black teens joined in as a black female teen beat the 15-year-old girl unconscious as a large group of bystanders watched. Additional fights broke out between other groups.

Kaylee convulsed after the teen repeatedly beat her head on the cement.

WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC:

Police on Saturday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the brutal beating.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the teen who beat Kaylee to be tried as an adult.

“I’m going to be following this case closely,” Bailey said. “I think there needs to be some accountability in our juvenile system. People are starting to notice that and it’s causing problems across the State of Missouri.”

“This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim,” Bailey said.

Kaylee’s friends and family organized a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.


Kaylee; GoFundMe

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.