Unveiled: ‘The Website Joe Biden Doesn’t Want You to See’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Delivers evidence on serious harm from Bidenomics

Joe Biden’s economic policies and practices have left Americans paying 18% more for their living costs than when he took office – that’s the inflation that has been documented during that time.

And now there’s a website showing the receipts.

It’s Bidenomics.com and it’s from Americans for Prosperity, the organization Fox News calls the “influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative grassroots network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers.”

The sponsors call it “the website Joe Biden doesn’t want you to see.”

AFP says its offering is a “real-time resource for the truth on Bidenomics.”

“As the Biden Administration tours the country trying to convince people that Bidenomics is working, AFP is throwing significant weight behind its accountability efforts to define the true impact of Bidenomics and force lawmakers to own their support of it.”

The outreach will include physical ads, mobile billboards, digital targeting, mail outreach, grassroots events, door knocking and phone calls and will reach eight figures, AFP said.

“Under the Biden Administration, Americans are paying more and getting less. In the last four years, reckless spending has driven the national debt past $34 trillion – more than $258,000 of debt per household – and Americans’ purchasing power has declined as families have seen the prices of goods and services rise much faster than their income. Prices are now 17.9% higher and the average household is paying $11,400 more each year just to maintain the same quality of life as when President Biden took office,” AFP said.

AFP Vice President of Government Affairs Akash Chougule said, “President Biden will try to paint a rosy picture about Bidenomics in his State of the Union this week, but it’s no use pretending high prices are someone else’s fault. The reality is that everything costs more due to President Biden’s big government spending binge. President Biden and his allies in Congress flooded the economy with more than $5 trillion and now Americans are paying thousands more each year just to make ends meet. The White House is telling Americans not to believe their checkbooks, but AFP is committed to calling out Bidenomics for what it is and turning up the heat on those responsible. It’s time to tell Joe Biden and his allies in Congress that we’ve had enough of Bidenomics.

Fox reported its national poll shows “president remains deeply underwater on handling the economy – which remains the top issue on the minds of Americans. Biden stood at 37% approval and 62% disapproval on the issue in the poll, which was conducted Feb. 25-28.”