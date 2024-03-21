Family of Teen Charged For Brutally Beating Missouri Girl and Causing Brain Damage Claims She’s the Real Victim

The family of the teen charged for brutally beating 16-year-old Kaylee near a St. Louis high school is claiming she’s the real victim.

Meanwhile, Kaylee has severe brain damage.

The white Missouri teen who was beaten unconscious near Hazelwood High School earlier this month, identified as “Kaylee” is fighting for her life with severe brain damage.

“She has major brain bleeding and swelling and is in critical condition,” the victim’s family said. “Kaylee is fighting hard to stay alive and heal but this is only the beginning of a very uphill battle for Kaylee and her family. We will not know the extent of the brain damage that has occurred until she wakes up but the path to recovery will be extremely hard on the family, not only mentally but financially.”

According to the family, Kaylee was “left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene.”

“She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage,” the family said in a GoFundMe post.

A mob of black teens joined in as a black female teen beat the 15-year-old girl unconscious as a large group of bystanders watched. Additional fights broke out between other groups.

Kaylee convulsed after the teen repeatedly beat her head on the cement.

The New York Post reported:

The family of the Missouri girl who has been charged with beating 16-year-old Kaylee Gain into unconsciousness says she is the real victim and had been “bullied” before the caught-on-video assault. The 15-year-old’s aunt told Daily Mail that her niece — described as an honor student at Hazelwood East High School — was defending herself during the viral March 8 fight in Spanish Lakes, Missouri. The accused attacker’s loved ones are asking people to show “compassion” for the teen and are seeking $150,000 in donations toward her legal defense.

Police recently arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the brutal beating.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the teen who beat Kaylee to be tried as an adult.

“I’m going to be following this case closely,” Bailey said. “I think there needs to be some accountability in our juvenile system. People are starting to notice that and it’s causing problems across the State of Missouri.”

“This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim,” Bailey said.

Kaylee’s friends and family organized a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses.



Kaylee; GoFundMe