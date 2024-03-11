I want to begin by saying this story is entirely sourced to Russian media, so if you think that’s nothing but propaganda you may want to skip this one.

But I know TGP readers are equipped to receive information from a variety of sources, including the western propagandists of the MSM.

With the disclaimer out of the way, this is the developing story of a leak from a Ukrainian Telegram chat group that assemble some distinguished fighters from elite divisions of the Ukrainian military.

We’ve long know just how beloved ousted General Valery Zaluzhny was by the troops, and how his replacement Oleksandr Syrsky is not.

Apparently, discontent seems to be brewing among elite units.

A Russian Intelligence source leaked to local media contents of a chat containing open discussions of ousting President Volodymyr Zelensky and reinstating General Zaluzhny.

Sputnik reported:

“[The course] explained that specialists had gained access to a closed Telegram channel called ‘ParaBelum’, which consists of radically-minded fighters from the elite units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

‘Our specialists have gained access to a resource in which members of various elite units, such as the Marines, special forces, intelligence, special forces of the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine], as well as various nationalist battalions, communicate. They are highly qualified specialists who are clearly dissatisfied with the change of command. They are seriously discussing options for overthrowing the current government and the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’, the interlocutor said.”

In the material handed to Sputnik, the fighters express anger at the actions of Zelensky and the new commander-in-chief Syrsky.

Commander of the reconnaissance group of Ukraine’s 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, Maxim Shevtsov, call sign ‘Winter’:

“’If people don’t come to the defense of Zaluzhny, if the military doesn’t come to the defense of Zaluzhny, then this rat [Zelensky] will torpedo everyone… Let’s demolish this green rat and install Zaluzhny! In fact, it’s Zelensky who needs to be changed, not Zaluzhny. This rat feels that he has a zero rating, and Zaluzhny has a higher rating, and [this is why Zelensky] is trying to torpedo him’ a voice message from Shevtsov says.”

Just so that there’s no doubt about the size of the problem for Zelensky: most recent poll show Valery Zaluzhny would secure 41.4% of the vote, easily surpassing Volodymyr Zelensky’s 23.7%.

