UFC 299 Goes Wild as Former President Trump Enters Arena — “F*ck Joe Biden” Chant Erupts in Miami (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump’s presence electrified the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, as he and his eldest daughter, Ivanka, made a surprising appearance cageside.

Trump’s interaction with the crowd included handshakes and brief exchanges with prominent figures such as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and former ESPN host Sage Steele.

He acknowledged the crowd’s enthusiasm with a wave before joining Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to watch the much-anticipated bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

WATCH:

DONALD TRUMP IS IN THE BUILDING! #UFC299 | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/17fpb0T7bA — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) March 10, 2024

The former President’s appearance at UFC 299 came just hours after he delivered a fiery speech in Rome, Georgia, where he lambasted Joe Biden for a recent gaffe involving the mispronunciation of slain student Laken Riley’s name during the State of the Union address.

The night’s political undercurrent reached its peak when a chant of “F**ck Joe Biden!” erupted in the arena.

The moment, caught on video by Benny Johnson, has since gone viral, with many interpreting the crowd’s chant as a sign of Trump’s enduring support base as he gears up as the GOP’s presidential nominee.

WATCH:

WATCH: Thunderous chants of “F**ck Joe Biden!” ERUPT in Miami at #UFC299 after President Trump makes surprise appearance pic.twitter.com/Jy6dyn7xpk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2024

Another video:

F**** Joe Biden Chant Starts Early at UFC 299 #ufc299 pic.twitter.com/WgB87Eaehc — Jon-Bernard Kairouz (@jonbernardk) March 10, 2024

Daily Mail reported: