UFC 299 Goes Wild as Former President Trump Enters Arena — “F*ck Joe Biden” Chant Erupts in Miami (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump’s presence electrified the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, as he and his eldest daughter, Ivanka, made a surprising appearance cageside.
Trump’s interaction with the crowd included handshakes and brief exchanges with prominent figures such as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and former ESPN host Sage Steele.
He acknowledged the crowd’s enthusiasm with a wave before joining Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to watch the much-anticipated bout between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.
The former President’s appearance at UFC 299 came just hours after he delivered a fiery speech in Rome, Georgia, where he lambasted Joe Biden for a recent gaffe involving the mispronunciation of slain student Laken Riley’s name during the State of the Union address.
The night’s political undercurrent reached its peak when a chant of “F**ck Joe Biden!” erupted in the arena.
The moment, caught on video by Benny Johnson, has since gone viral, with many interpreting the crowd’s chant as a sign of Trump’s enduring support base as he gears up as the GOP’s presidential nominee.
This was a rare outing for Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka. The father-daughter pair were last seen together publicly in January 2024, at Melania Trump’s mother’s funeral in Palm Beach.
Before that sighting, Ivanka – who once was in Trump’s inner political circle with her husband Jared – had taken a noticeable step back from her father’s business.
There were rumors of the two having dinner together in June 2023 for Trump’s birthday, but before Saturday night, Ivanka and Donald were last pictured together at Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November 2022.
Ivanka has been absent from her father’s Republican nomination campaign – and even missed his announcement when he said he would be running for president again.
But since Nikki Haley – Trump’s only competition for the GOP ticket – backed out of the race following Super Tuesday, Ivanka has come back on the scene with her dad.