“Two Sides of the Same Extremist Coin” – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Equates Islamist Extremists to the Far Right (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister delivered a speech this week comparing the Islamist extremists to “the far right.”

This is where we are in London.

Rishi Sunak: Islamist extremists and the far right feed off and embolden each other. They are equally desperate to pretend that their violence is somehow justified, when actually these groups are two sides of the same extremist coin. Neither group, except that change in our country can only come through the peaceful democratic process. Both loathe the pluralist, modern country we are.

Both want to set Britain against Britain, to weaponize the evils of anti Semitism and anti muslim hatred for their own ends. The faith of Islam peacefully practiced by millions of our fellow citizens is emphatically not the same thing as the extremist political ideology of Islamism, which aims to separate Muslims from the rest of society. Islamist extremists and far right groups are spreading a poison. That poison is extremism. It aims to drain us of our confidence in ourselves as a people and in our shared future.

They want us to doubt ourselves, to doubt each other, to doubt our country’s history and achievements. They want us to accept a moral equivalence between Britain and some of the most despicable regimes in the world. They want us to believe that our country, and the west more generally, is solely responsible for the world’s ills, and that we, along with our allies, are the problem. In short, they want to destroy our confidence and hope. We must not allow that to happen.

When these groups claim that Britain is and has been on the wrong side of history, we should reject it, and reject it again, and again.