Trump Secures Another Primary Victory, Dominates North Dakota Caucuses

President Donald Trump solidified his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination with a decisive victory in the North Dakota caucuses on Monday.

According to the AP, Trump’s latest triumph grants him an additional 29 delegates, bolstering his already substantial lead in the primary race.

Trump’s campaign celebrated the win in North Dakota, where he garnered the most votes at all 12 caucus sites, marking his 9th victory in 10 primary contests.

The sole setback came during the Washington D.C. primary last weekend, where neocon Nikki Haley became the official darling of the swamp and won a participation trophy.

“While Nikki has been soundly rejected throughout the rest of America, she was just crowned Queen of the Swamp by the lobbyists and DC insiders that want to protect the failed status quo. The swamp has claimed their queen,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign Press Secretary.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign told Fox News Digital, “Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump in every single primary contest and this race is over. Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election.”

Trump also issued a brief statement on his Truth Social account, stating, “A 70-point win in the Great State of North Dakota tonight. Thank you Governor Doug, and First Lady Kathryn, Burgum!!!”

Trump wrote another post stating, “SUPER TUESDAY, a really big deal. Please get out and VOTE!”

Fox News reported: