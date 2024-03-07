Trump Ordered to Pay Legal Costs for Chris Steele’s Company After Court Throws Out Case – The Man Behind the Scandalous Lies That Trump Had Hookers Pee on a Bed in Russia for Him

Evidently, the courts in London are also filled with Trump-hating leftists.

Trump was ordered to pay $300,000 in legal costs to former British spy Christopher Steele’s company Orbis after his lawsuit was thrown out.

Recall that Christopher Steele was behind the fake Russia dossier Hillary paid for to smear Trump during the 2016 campaign.

The Daily Mail reported:

Donald Trump was ordered to pay six-figure legal costs to ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele’s company after suing over allegations which claimed he took part in ‘sex parties’ and gave bribes to Russian officials. The former US president brought legal action against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele. Mr Steele, who previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service’s Russia desk, was the author of the so-called Steele dossier, which included denied allegations that Mr Trump had been ‘compromised’ by the Russian security service, the FSB. At a hearing in London last year, the High Court was told Mr Trump was bringing a data protection claim over two memos in the dossier which claimed he had taken part in ‘sex parties’ while in St Petersburg and engaged in ‘golden showers’ with prostitutes in Moscow. In a ruling last month, Mrs Justice Steyn threw out Mr Trump’s case, finding his compensation claim was ‘bound to fail’. And in an order, the judge also said the Republican front-runner will pay Orbis’s costs ‘of the entire claim’. Mrs Justice Steyn said Orbis has estimated its costs to be more than £600,000. She ordered that £300,000 should be paid by Mr Trump before the total costs are decided by a specialist judge. The order, from early February, also said Mr Trump has made no attempt to bring an appeal.

In October President Trump filed a lawsuit in Britain against former British spy Christopher Steele over the dirty Russia dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton.

Congressman Nunes previously revealed in a FISA memo that he released over 5 years ago — the FISA warrants used to spy on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page was based “ENTIRELY” on information from the phony, Hillary-funded Steele dossier.

Trump “is suing Orbis Business Intelligence for alleged data protection breaches over a dossier written by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who co-founded Orbis.” Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, “Trump said in a witness statement that the dossier contained “numerous false, phoney or made-up allegations” and that he sued Orbis to “prove, by evidence at trial, that the data are false”.

“Trump said he had not at any time hired prostitutes to engage in “golden showers” – a sex act involving urination – in a Moscow hotel, taken part in “sex parties” in St. Petersburg or given Russian authorities “sufficient material to blackmail me”.

Christopher Steele compiled over a dozen memos alleging the Russians had blackmail on Trump and that his associates were conspiring with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election.

The memos were made into a largely debunked dossier that was eventually published by BuzzFeed on January 10, 2017.

According to the Dossier published by BuzzFeed, Trump partook in “golden showers” in Russia with prostitutes on a bed Obama once slept on… Russia then blackmailed Trump, not by asking for money or influence in his business deals, but by forcing him to run for president against all odds and win.

In October 2017, the Washington Post reported that Hillary Clinton and the Democrat National Committee paid for the Fusion GPS dossier alleging Russian ties with the presidential campaign of Donald Trump and phony personal smears of Trump.

Hillary Clinton then claimed she didn’t know about the Russia dossier that her campaign actually paid for until after Buzzfeed published the 35-page document in January of 2017.

Clinton’s team lied for nearly a year about funding the anti-Trump dossier.

The FBI had also received warnings about former British spy Christopher Steele that he hated Trump and that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had planted the Russian collusion story in an effort to distract from her email scandal.

The FBI terminated Christopher Steele in November of 2016 but Comey used his fake dossier and signed the January 2017 FISA renewal on Carter Page anyway.

Hillary Clinton created this whole mess and not one person involved in Spygate went to prison.

Only one FBI lawyer (Kevin Clinesmith) was charged in the Spygate scandal with one count of making false statements and ultimately sentenced to probation.