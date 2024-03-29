Trump Honors Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, Tells Americans, “We Got to Straighten It Up – Things Like This Should Not Take Place” (VIDEO)

President Trump attended the wake of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday.

Officer Diller was shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.

President Trump also reportedly gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the family mortgage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

Joe Biden was also in New York City at a campaign fundraising event with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump spoke with reporters after attending the wake of Officer Diller.