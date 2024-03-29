Trump Honors Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, Tells Americans, “We Got to Straighten It Up – Things Like This Should Not Take Place” (VIDEO)

President Trump attended the wake of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday.
Officer Diller was shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.
President Trump also reportedly gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the family mortgage of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.
Joe Biden was also in New York City at a campaign fundraising event with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Trump spoke with reporters after attending the wake of Officer Diller.
President Trump: The Diller family will… never be the same. You can never be the same. And we have to stop it. We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often. It’s an honor to be here. And again, I want to just thank all of you folks for allowing this. And Bruce, thank you. Bruce has been a friend of mine for a long time. He’s done an incredible job out here. But this is such a sad occasion. The only thing we can say is maybe going to be learned. We’ve got to toughen it up. We’ve got to straighten it up. This should never be allowed. Things like this shouldn’t take place, and to take place so often.