Trump Hater Jimmy Kimmel Fantasizes About Donald Trump Going To Prison With Group of Reformed Inmates, Acts Out Brutal Assault in Prison Yard

During his unfunny performance as host of the Academy Awards last week, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel read President Trump’s Truth Social criticism of his performance during the live broadcast.

Trump’s Truth Social:

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

To which Kimmel quipped, “Thank you for watching. Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Returning to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel followed up, “The other night at the Oscars I asked Trump why was still up, I said, ‘Isn’t it past your jail time?’ and, while it was a joke, it made me wonder, if justice prevails and Trump does go to prison, what will his life be like.”

He then sat down with a group of former inmates to fantasize about President Trump in prison.

Bounding into Comics reports:

“So I met with a group of non-violent former inmates — these are guys that have done real time — to ask what can our former president expect behind bars, and what can he do to prepare himself for prison,” he added. As one of the inmates brought up that Trump would have to deal with “Mexicans, blacks, whites, and asians,” as opposed to members of the Democratic and Republican party, Kimmel asserted, “You are talking about these racial divisions in prison. What would Donald Trump… what group would he be in, is there an orange?” Kimmel then asked, “What about tweeting and stuff like that, will he be able to do that? Post on his social media platforms? Do you think [Melania Trump] will bring stuff into the prison for him?” as one of the inmates replied saying, “I think he’ll go to visitation and be like, ‘Hey, you’re going to go ahead and bring back that phone,’ and there’s only one place to put it up, right?”

Kimmel and the former inmates then used action figures to act out what Trump’s first day in prison would be like concluding with Trump’s brutal assault with a knife in the prison yard.

Watch: