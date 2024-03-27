Trump Goes Scorched Earth After NBC Fires Ronna McDaniel

President Trump weighed in after NBC fired former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel following her debut on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and debuted on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Just two days later NBC fired Ronna McDaniel after Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and other ‘talent’ attacked her on air over the weekend.

Ronna McDaniel was also dropped from her talent agency!

+ Ronna McDaniel has also been dropped by her talent agency CAA. She'd only hired an agent earlier this month. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) March 26, 2024

McDaniel is now seeking legal representation, according to Puck News.

After losing several elections for Republicans, she attacked imprisoned J6ers and blasted Trump during her debut on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

But it wasn’t good enough for the lefties at NBC. The ‘talent’ at NBC still hates McDaniel and lobbied for her to be fired.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd SCORCHED Ronna McDaniel in an on-air rant on Sunday.

Rachel Maddow compared McDaniel to a mobster.

Trump released a scorched earth statement after NBC fired McDaniel and said the former RNC chairwoman is now in a strange place called “NEVER NEVERLAND.”

OUCH!

“Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear. It leaves her in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be. These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, “TALENT.” BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN 2024!” Trump said on Truth Social.