Trudeau’s Canada: Canadian Police Advise Leaving Car Keys in Front Door to Deter Break-Ins and Minimize Conflict with Thieves

In the face of an alarming rise in car thefts, Toronto Police Service (TPS) Constable Marco Ricciardi has offered a controversial tip to residents: leave car keys in the front door to avoid violent home invasions.

During a community safety meeting in Etobicoke, Constable Ricciardi addressed the issue, stating, “To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door because they’re breaking into your home to steal your car. They don’t want anything else.”

In short, don’t make it hard for thieves to steal your car. This is what an unarmed society looks like.

This suggestion has come as Toronto grapples with a car theft rate that sees a vehicle stolen every six minutes, a costly crime spree racking up nearly $1 billion annually, according to the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association (CFLA).

Toronto has witnessed a 400% surge in home invasions and break-ins for auto thefts, underscoring a troubling trend of increased violence and the use of firearms by criminals targeting vehicles, Global News reported.

Toronto Police Service released the following statement:

An officer at a recent community meeting suggested that people leave the keys to their vehicle in a faraday bag by the front door. While well meaning, there are also other ways to prevent auto theft motivated home invasions. For additional context, in Toronto, home invasions and break and enters for auto theft occurrences rose 400 percent in 2023. Police are concerned about an escalation in violence, where all sorts of weapons and firearms are being used to steal vehicles, and that includes during home invasions. While Toronto Police have always advised the public to prioritize your safety over your vehicle, here are ways members of the public can protect themselves, their homes and their vehicles: Park vehicles in garage, if possible

Ensure your driveway is well lit and keep exterior lights on all night

Security cameras are an asset

If possible, install a home security system – activate alarm on STAY when home and AWAY when out

Consider having a motion detection alarm connected to your cell phone

Put security film on glass windows and doors

Have multipoint door locks on your doors

Keep backyard gates locked and ground windows secured

Do not post on social media when you will be away on holiday

Report suspicious vehicles/persons in the neighbourhood to police

The TPS’s advice to leave keys in a faraday bag by the front door, which can prevent the keys from being remotely accessed by thieves, has indeed sparked debate.

Former litigator, Viva Frei on X wrote, “Welcome to Justin Trudeau’s Canada. Where guns are illegal. Except criminals have them, and you don’t. And the police are imploring you to leave your keys at the front door so armed criminals can steal your cars, and hopefully spare your life. It’s been a while since I’ve said it, but FUCK YOU Justin Trudeau!”