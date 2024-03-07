Trouble in Paradise: “Uncommitted” Gains 7 Delegates in Hawaii as Democrats Protest Biden

Joe Biden won Hawaii’s primary on Wednesday, but the night’s big story was “uncommitted” gained seven delegates after receiving 29% of the vote.

Biden garnered 66% of the vote, but 29.1% of residents in Hawaii voted “uncommitted” as a protest towards the Biden administration being unable to broker a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Other frustrated Democrat voters cast their ballot as uncommitted due to being discontent with the Biden admin sending more foreign aid to Israel and Ukraine than to the families in Maui who lost everything in the deadly wildfires that struck the island in August of last year.

Gee, I wonder if the people of Hawaii resent Joe Biden prioritizing Ukraine and Israel over Hawaiians who lost everything in the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/dDbhc8TG1k — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 7, 2024

Per USA Today:

President Joe Biden emerged victorious in Hawaii’s Democratic caucuses on Wednesday, moving closer to securing enough delegates to clinch the nomination for a second White House term. With 99% of the vote counted, Biden leads all other candidates with 66% of the vote, further solidifying his frontrunner position after sweeping victories on Super Tuesday and pummeling his rivals. However, just over 1,500 residents cast ballots and “uncommitted” received 29.1% of the vote, the highest percentage total in any statewide contest this cycle. The moves come as some progressive Democrats across the country have voted “uncommitted” to send a message to the Biden administration, as it grapples with an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups in the middle east. Barbara Altemus, a 74-year-old filmmaker and writer, said that she voted “uncommitted” to send a similar message. She said that she would likely vote for Biden in the general election if his administration can negotiate a ceasefire.

Hawaii isn’t the only state where “uncommitted” has gained delegates.

The Gateway Pundit reported “uncommitted” gained 11 delegates in Minnesota.

