Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Two Soldiers and a Border Patrol Agent Near Texas Border — Footage Shows Cartel Members Mocking the Tragedy (VIDEO)

Joint Task Force North revealed that a military helicopter crash near the southern border in Texas resulted in the death of three individuals—two soldiers and one U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m. MST, involved a UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission.

The crash took place near Rio Grande City, Texas, while the aircraft was conducting aviation operations.

Joint Task Force North, in a statement released Friday night, confirmed the fatalities and noted that one soldier was also injured in the crash. The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway, as authorities work to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

In addition to the three fatalities, at least four other individuals were critically injured, according to Victor Escalon, the South Texas Regional Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, per New York Post.

Escalon clarified that the aircraft was a military helicopter operating under federal authority and not associated with Operation Lone Star, the state’s border enforcement initiative involving the National Guard and other law enforcement units.

The region where the crash occurred is notorious for cartel activity, a reality underscored by a disturbing report from Fox News National correspondent Bill Melugin.

According to a source within the Border Patrol, cartel operatives observed the helicopter through a drone and subsequently shared footage of the crash site on cartel-affiliated social media platforms, reportedly mocking the tragic event.

The La Grulla area, where the crash took place, is a known corridor for narcotics and human trafficking, making it a hotspot for illegal cross-border operations.

“Per Border Patrol source, cartel members were watching the helicopter on their drone when it crashed, then they zoomed into the crash site and laughed about it. Posted on cartel social media,” Melugin wrote on X.

