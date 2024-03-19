About a month ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to public and stated that Kiev forces had lost a grand total of 30 thousand troops in the war.

It was a shame to see how the world’s MSM sheepishly accepted these figures, that everyone knew were not accurate in the least.

Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu had put the number of Ukrainian losses at over 600 thousand – and apparently the real numbers may be an order of magnitude greater.

A high-ranking Polish general has just gone on the public record saying that Ukrainian losses in its confrontation with the Russian Forces should be counted in the millions, rather than in hundreds of thousands.

TASS reported:

“Former Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Rajmund Andrzejczak said in an interview with the Polsat TV channel: ‘I believe that [Ukraine’s actual] losses should be counted in the millions, not the hundreds of thousands. There are no resources in this country, no one left to fight’, the general added.

‘The Ukrainians are losing this war’, he said, describing the situation as ‘very, very dramatic’.”

General Andrzejczak said that the recent top brass reshuffle, with Alexander Syrsky replacing Valery Zaluzhny had not changed anything.

“‘General Syrsky is facing the same dilemmas as General Zaluzhny. It turns out that he had to withdraw the troops and tidy up the frontline. All the problems that Zaluzhny had still remain’, he maintained.”

Business Insider reported:

“A Ukrainian soldier fighting near the country’s northern front line has described the menace of Russia’s bombardment, telling [the press] that they are ‘losing so many people, there are so many bodies we can’t even bring them all back’.

Describing the fight as ‘fucking awful’, the soldier, identified by the paper as Lemur, added that Ukrainian forces in the area can’t move forward.

‘We can barely hold the line’, he said.”

Lemur is reportedly fighting at Kupiansk in Ukraine’s northern Kharkov Oblast.

