This Is Getting Weird: Upcoming Eclipse on April 8 Will Pass Over 7 US Cities Named ‘Nineveh’ – NASA to Fire Rockets into Moon’s Shadow

As reported earlier – In response to NASA’s report that a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, New York authorities are warning New Yorkers to be prepared.
In a recent press release by the New York state police, officials warned residents to be prepared for cellular disruptions, slow 9/11 response times, gridlocked traffic, and food/water demand during the upcoming total solar eclipse.
Also included in the press release was a list of suggestions calling for residents to stock up on food, water, and fuel.
The warning by New York state police comes as the department looks to learn from their responses to the 2017 solar eclipse.
We’re just a little more than two weeks away from this year’s total solar eclipse, and while many neighbors, visitors, and businesses are preparing for this historic day, so are New York State Police.https://t.co/1nwXo8YjRC
The New York State Police, in close collaboration with other state, local, and federal law enforcement, emergency services, and transportation agencies, has meticulously developed an emergency operation plan. Our unwavering goal is to provide a comprehensive and uniform presence, ensuring the safety of both visitors and residents as they experience and travel home from the eclipse. Members of the State Police will implement security measures appropriate for large gatherings and take all necessary actions to maintain order and smooth traffic flow.
Building on past experiences, the planning process for this event has been proactive, aiming to address potential impacts within Troop E. Our goal is to minimize any adverse effects associated with the large influx of visitors to the local area. This approach is based on the lessons learned from the 2017 solar eclipse, where some regions experienced a 100 percent increase in their population in the days leading up to and during the eclipse.
Josh Stylman famously stepped down as CEO of Threes Brewing in Brooklyn, New York, a company he co-founded, after he called Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates a “crime against humanity.”
But this has not stopped Stylman from speaking his truth.
Josh Stylman released posted a thread on X that includes some startling facts about this upcoming eclipse.
The timing of this eclipse comes 6 years, 6 months, 6 days from last major eclipse on August 21, 2017.
First, it is interesting that the last eclipse was on August 21, 2017, exactly 6 years, 6 months, 6 weeks, and 6 days from this upcoming one. Anyone that studies symbolism and numerology, understands those numbers seem to play a prevalent role in the world we don't see. pic.twitter.com/BKz9E0CPZC
And the eclipse crosses over SEVEN American towns named Nineveh!
We checked out these towns on a map ourselves.
That’s strange.
Nineveh is the name of an ancient Assyrian town.
It gets more surreal though… if you follow the path of the eclipse it also crosses directly over 7 cities named Nineveh (not to mention Jonah, TX, Rapture, IN, and The Ark in KY).
I'm not well versed in scripture, however, I did find this key passage.https://t.co/ILeObJqScc pic.twitter.com/sucRMyHQrS
Also NASA will fire rockets into the Moon’s shadow during the eclipse.
Yesterday, I learned that on April 8th, NASA will be launching sounding rockets into the moon's shadow during the eclipse. The goals is to investigate how the drop in sunlight/temperature affects our upper atmosphere. The name is what stood out though…https://t.co/RYAlbULY1g pic.twitter.com/GhbFq28h25
