This Is Getting Weird: Upcoming Eclipse on April 8 Will Pass Over 7 US Cities Named ‘Nineveh’ – NASA to Fire Rockets into Moon’s Shadow

As reported earlier – In response to NASA’s report that a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, New York authorities are warning New Yorkers to be prepared.

In a recent press release by the New York state police, officials warned residents to be prepared for cellular disruptions, slow 9/11 response times, gridlocked traffic, and food/water demand during the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Also included in the press release was a list of suggestions calling for residents to stock up on food, water, and fuel.

The warning by New York state police comes as the department looks to learn from their responses to the 2017 solar eclipse.

We're just a little more than two weeks away from this year's total solar eclipse, and while many neighbors, visitors, and businesses are preparing for this historic day, so are New York State Police.

