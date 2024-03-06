“They Have No Control Illegal Immigrants Everywhere” – Rapper Meek Mill Warns Americans to “Strap Up” Because America is Extremely Dangerous Today Under Democrat Policies

Hip-hop rapper Meek Mill warned Americans to arm themselves against violent crime and illegal immigrants this week, noting that Biden and the Democrats “have no control” over the border and over weapons and drug smuggling into the inner cities.

This comes shortly after the horrific murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley by an illegal alien suspect named Jose Ibarra. This also comes after countless rapes and murders committed by the illegals that Biden rolled out the red carpet for.

The rapper tweeted on Monday, “Make sure you strap up in America it’s extremely dangerous on the streets!”

“They have no control illegal immigrants everywhere… automatic guns flooded the inner city’s … [fentanyl] poison in most drugs … opioids melting the brains of humans .. and algorithms mind control,” he added, all but naming the Democrats.

Not only does the Biden Regime have no control of the crisis, but they’re actively aiding and abetting the invasion by operating secret charter flights to transport illegal immigrants from foreign airports to various U.S. cities.

Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam was the first to report on this treason last week after he discovered “15-acre facilities” in the Darién gap between Colombia and Panama that the United States is using to process and smuggle illegals into the United States before they even reach the border.

“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time,” Elon Musk warned on X.

Similarly, as The Gateway Pundit reported, rapper 50 Cent recently expressed outrage over Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to give $53 million in debit cards loaded with funds monthly. 50 also called out Joe Biden in October, posting a picture of Joe Biden sprawling out in a beach chair at Rehoboth Beach on Instagram, commenting, “Hey Joe, get the f*ck up, we’re in trouble man!”

Snoop Dogg has had a change of heart and shared with reporters that he has “nothing but love” for Donald Trump these days.

Under Trump, life was better, the streets were safer, and the border was secure.