TGP’s Patty McMurray Shares Shocking Story of Vicious Woman Who Harassed GOP Michigan Board of Canvasser Official and Will Get Away with it – On The War Room with Steve Bannon (VIDEO)

by
Steve Bannon and Patty McMurray on the War Room.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray revealed the latest developments in the shocking story of how a violent leftist in New Hampshire got away with sending terrible death threats to the Michigan Wayne County Board of Canvassers official Monica Palmer and her family. The woman, Katleyn Jones of Epping, New Hampshire, sent murder threats to Palmer and her family in November 2020. This was after Palmer hesitated to certify the Wayne County Michigan results due to the fact that absentee ballot pollbooks at 70% of Detroit’s absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance in their vote counts.

Jones took pleasure in threatening Monica Palmer’s 14 year old daughter and sent a photo of a mutilated girl to the Palmer family as an added measure.

Since that timeKatleyn Jones has been arrested but the sentencing has been delayed and now if appears this vicious woman will only get a few weeks in a “facility” to serve her time.

Kudos to Patty for following up on this really terrible example of leftist violence and how they get off easy under the current regime.

Here is Friday’s report.

Woman Who Sent Photo of Young Girl’s Mutilated Body To 2020 GOP Election Official and Threatened The Life of Her 14-Yr-Old Daughter, FINALLY Receives Sentence—And It’s SHOCKING!

Watch the War Room video with Patty McMurray below.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

