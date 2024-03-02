TGP’s Patty McMurray Shares Shocking Story of Vicious Woman Who Harassed GOP Michigan Board of Canvasser Official and Will Get Away with it – On The War Room with Steve Bannon (VIDEO)

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Patty McMurray revealed the latest developments in the shocking story of how a violent leftist in New Hampshire got away with sending terrible death threats to the Michigan Wayne County Board of Canvassers official Monica Palmer and her family. The woman, Katleyn Jones of Epping, New Hampshire, sent murder threats to Palmer and her family in November 2020. This was after Palmer hesitated to certify the Wayne County Michigan results due to the fact that absentee ballot pollbooks at 70% of Detroit’s absentee counting boards were found to be out of balance in their vote counts.

Jones took pleasure in threatening Monica Palmer’s 14 year old daughter and sent a photo of a mutilated girl to the Palmer family as an added measure.

Since that timeKatleyn Jones has been arrested but the sentencing has been delayed and now if appears this vicious woman will only get a few weeks in a “facility” to serve her time.

Kudos to Patty for following up on this really terrible example of leftist violence and how they get off easy under the current regime.

Here is Friday’s report.

Watch the War Room video with Patty McMurray below.