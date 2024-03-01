Ted Nugent’s Wife Shemane Nugent Joins Rose Unplugged (AUDIO)

Ted Nugent’s wife Shemane Nugent joined Rose Unplugged to discuss a variety of topics.
The two discuss spirituality, living clean, and identifying those things in our immediate surroundings that can make us sick.
This episode is meant as an encouragement to women and also offers suggestions on being the healthiest you in every way.
AUDIO:
Please follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble here.
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!