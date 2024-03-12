Taco Bell Closing All Dining Rooms in Oakland, California Due to Crime – Will Offer Cashless Drive-Thru Service Only

Taco Bell is closing all of its dining rooms in Oakland, California due to rampant crime and will only offer cashless drive-thru service.

This is an ongoing problem in Oakland. Last month, the only Denny’s restaurant in the city closed its doors after 50 years in business.

BREAKING: Taco Bell closes ALL dining in Oakland indefinitely over the crime wave All locations in Oakland will now be 100% cashless and drive-thru only pic.twitter.com/cGI76TQ4Ab — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 11, 2024

This is what happens when the leaders of a community don’t do their jobs to maintain law and order.

How much more of this are the voters there willing to put up with?

The Daily Mail reports:

Taco Bell locations in Oakland are forced to CLOSE dining rooms indefinitely – and switch to drive-thru service and cashless payments only – amid series of robberies and unrelenting crime surge Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland, California have been forced to suspend indoor dining indefinitely after being subjected to a series of robberies amid an unrelenting crime surge in the city, DailyMail.com can reveal. Four of the five Taco Bell locations across the Bay Area city now have large signs hanging from their windows advising: ‘DINING ROOM CLOSED.’ Business has been restricted to drive-thru service only – a sad new reality for many customers and families hoping to sit down for a peaceful meal. ‘This is annoying,’ Melissa Gilgen, 45, told DailyMail.com on a rainy Tuesday after shouting her order into an intercom, while her frustrated daughter and five-year-old granddaughter sat in the back seat. ‘We had wanted to go inside so we could eat together,’ Gilgen added, driving off with a bag of breakfast crunchwraps. ‘Now we’re forced to get drive-thru because the next Taco Bell is like seven miles away.’

Here’s a video report:

What if you don’t have a car?

Taco Bell corporate policy forbids pedestrians in the drive-thru lane. So basically if you can't afford a car or a motorcycle, you can't afford Taco Bell. — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) March 11, 2024

Imagine Oakland in 10 years Scary thought — Kaw (@akj8087) March 11, 2024

Oakland is basically allowing itself to be ruled by criminals and it’s the law abiding people who will suffer.