Subway ‘Pusher’ Arrested For Shoving Victim to His Death Has History of Mental Illness and Arrests Beginning at 16

A subway ‘pusher’ accused of pushing a victim to their death in front of a train has been arrested.

At the 125th Street station at Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, Carlton McPherson, 24, allegedly shoved a 45-year-old man onto the tracks as a train headed towards the station.

Even though the attack was unprovoked, authorities have yet to identify the victim.

The Daily Mail reports,

McPherson has a lengthy criminal history and was arrested at the age of 16. He also has a history of mental illness. He was arrested in October 2023 for assault but was freed on bond and is expected back in court on that charge in July, sources told the New York Post. The victim was pushed on the uptown platform in front of a train that was unable to stop, according to a police spokeswoman. Number 5 trains in both directions were severely delayed following the attack, according to the MTA. Normal service to the station resumed by 9pm. A large number of officers were present at the scene along with a number of shocked New Yorkers standing on the platform as word spread about a man underneath the train. ‘I felt like a pit in my stomach when I heard it, and just felt really sad for the person that it happened to,’ Brendan Daniel told Pix 11.

Hours earlier, NYPD Transit leaders announced their ‘continued commitment ‘toward public safety.

The Chief of Transit, Mike Kemper, referred to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent announcement about the deployment of National Guard troops, as well as State Police officers into the NYC subway system. ‘The results of these investments over the last couple months have been encouraging,’ Kemper said. He added that ‘overall crime’ in NYC subway’s during the month of February was down, but he did not give specific numbers.

Does anyone actually believe crime in NYC is down?

That seems not probable.

WATCH: