St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones to Get Tough on VICTIMS – Wants to Hold Business Owners Responsible for Crimes Near Their Stores



St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to get tough on crime – VICTIMS.

The far left mayor wants to hold businesses responsible for crime committed near their stores.

St. Louis previously had one of the highest homicide rates in the country. Repeat offenders are let out of confinement and back on the street.

The Missouri House voted on Thursday to approve “state control” of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police as leaders like Jones have failed to fight the crime epidemic in the city. According to local KTVI, a force of nearly 1,400 officers has shrunk by more than a third, with officers unable to address the lawlessness, including rampant public gunfire

