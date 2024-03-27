Social Media Users Set Joe Biden Ablaze After He Poses with Kamala Harris and Posts a Tweet Pushing for Government-Run Health Care

Joe Biden’s attempt to promote more government involvement in American health care blew up in his face Wednesday as conservatives unleashed fire upon seeing his attempt.
Biden has pushed for a new government insurance system, known as the “public option,” as an alternative to the far left’s Medicare-for-all proposal. But this public option scheme would eventually lead to a single-payer system because insurance companies would not be able to compete with a cheaper government plan and employers would have an incentive to stop providing health care coverage to their employees.
Biden posted a tweet showing him and Kamala Harris smiling, perhaps in an attempt to show all is well in Bidenworld. Below is the message in the post, which may soon become a meme:
POV: You believe health care should be a right, not a privilege, in America
POV: You believe health care should be a right, not a privilege, in America. pic.twitter.com/kHfxWTnsOE
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2024
The phrase: “health care should be a right, not a privilege” is a message liberals use to push for more government involvement in our healthcare system or for a total takeover.
Unsurprisingly, social media users put Biden on fire metaphorically speaking and roasted him.
Best parody account ever. pic.twitter.com/jPydmfFCSl
— Patriots (@JoinPatriots) March 27, 2024
If you vote for me I will ban tornadoes.
— Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) March 27, 2024
You’re awake ?
— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) March 27, 2024
I looked
I did not see “Paying for your health care” in MY Bill of Rights pic.twitter.com/UFTvr2n8GW
— The Gunny (#Bloodbath in Bio) (@RoySethrich) March 27, 2024
… for illegal aliens.
But not for American citizens.
— Mark Jeffrey (@markjeffrey) March 27, 2024
POV: my healthcare tripled in price due to Obamacare and it doesn’t cover shit.
This was your first step to destroying this nation.
— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 27, 2024
— Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) March 27, 2024
— Tom Elliott (@TomLElliottiii) March 27, 2024
Joe, Kamala still thinks you are a racist.
Is that a problem?
— MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) March 27, 2024