Social Media Users Set Joe Biden Ablaze After He Poses with Kamala Harris and Posts a Tweet Pushing for Government-Run Health Care

by
Credit: @POTUS

Joe Biden’s attempt to promote more government involvement in American health care blew up in his face Wednesday as conservatives unleashed fire upon seeing his attempt.

Biden has pushed for a new government insurance system, known as the “public option,” as an alternative to the far left’s Medicare-for-all proposal. But this public option scheme would eventually lead to a single-payer system because insurance companies would not be able to compete with a cheaper government plan and employers would have an incentive to stop providing health care coverage to their employees.

Biden posted a tweet showing him and Kamala Harris smiling, perhaps in an attempt to show all is well in Bidenworld. Below is the message in the post, which may soon become a meme:

POV: You believe health care should be a right, not a privilege, in America

The phrase: “health care should be a right, not a privilege” is a message liberals use to push for more government involvement in our healthcare system or for a total takeover.

Unsurprisingly, social media users put Biden on fire metaphorically speaking and roasted him.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.