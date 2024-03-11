Snickers Bar Maker Denies Biden’s State of the Union “Shrinkflation” Charge

The maker of the Snickers candy bar released a statement refuting Joe Biden’s “shrinkflation” charge made in Thursday’s State of the Union address that the candy maker has reduced the size of Snickers bars but kept the same price.

Biden complains about 'Bidenomics' at the State of the Union "Snickers bars! You get charged the same amount and you got about, I don't know, about 10% fewer Snickers in it!" pic.twitter.com/VJxedAsRTw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2024

Scott Jennings, a conservative commenter on CNN, queried Mars, Inc., the maker of Snickers for comment. The reply confirmed his suspicions about Biden’s claim “As I suspected. The president is literally slandering a candy bar. Official statement given to me by the ⁦Mars/Snickers people. Will literally slander anything and anyone. Total hack.”

“We have not reduced the size of Snickers singles or share size in the U.S. Like many industries, we continue to face high inflation and spikes in material costs; however, we work to absorb these extra costs wherever possible to provide affordable treats and the best value. Final prices are always at the discretion of the retailer, but we make every effort to minimize costs to provide a full range of delicious products.”

As I suspected. The president is literally slandering a candy bar. Official statement given to me by the ⁦Mars/Snickers people. Will literally slander anything and anyone. Total hack. pic.twitter.com/6DiJ1Ld6EH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 9, 2024

The Hill reported Biden’s smear of Snickers was an adlib to the prepared speech, but noted it was the second time in recent months he had attacked Snickers by name (excerpt):

In his prepared remarks, Biden was scripted to say, “In fact, snack companies think you won’t notice when they charge you just as much for the same size bag but with fewer chips in it. Pass Senator Bob Casey’s bill to put a stop to shrinkflation!” He added in a “hell” and a specific hit on Snickers. “In fact, the snack companies think you won’t notice if they change the size of the bag and put a hell of a lot fewer — same size bag — put fewer chips in it. No, I’m not joking. It’s called ‘shrinkflation,’” Biden said. “Pass Bobby Casey’s bill and stop this. I really mean it.” “You probably all saw that commercial on Snickers bars. And you get … charged the same amount, and you got about, I don’t know, 10 percent fewer Snickers in it,” he added. Biden has previously brought up the size of a Snickers bar and the idea of shrinkflation. He said during a campaign event in Las Vegas last month: “They haven’t raised the price of a Snickers bars. They just took 10 percent of it out … it’s a lot smaller. So that’s how they’re making more money.”

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell reminded readers on X Twitter that “shrinkflation” is not as pervasive as Biden claims, “Once again, the number of consumer package sizes that are shrinking is actually quite low.”

Once again, the number of consumer package sizes that are shrinking is actually quite low https://t.co/RS552ycwWs https://t.co/R4JmHTLscM pic.twitter.com/mmRMbFFszk — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 10, 2024

In a desperate move to deflect responsibility for record high inflation this century unleashed by his economic policies, Biden is demagoguing business with the charge of “shrinkflation”, even enlisting Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster:

BIDEN: "I'll tell you who did notice: the Cookie Monster" pic.twitter.com/wpCfUMpgte — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2024

Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!

🍪🍪 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

On the CBS News program Face the Nation on Sunday, former Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn explained the compound effect of inflation in response to host Margaret Brennan bringing up Biden’s Snickers shrinkflation charge.

WATCH: Gary Cohn decimates Joe Biden’s inflation narrative & Bidenomics: “Inflation has a compounding effect. Meaning as you look at inflation year-over-year, you’re adding up those numbers. You’re not starting at a 0 every year. So if we had 6% inflation last year and now we… pic.twitter.com/Q0K2QjUNRJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2024

An Internet wag reposted a classic Snickers commercial Thursday night in response to Biden’s Snickers smear, “Biden invoking Snickers while the drugs are wearing off is priceless.”