SIMPLY THE BEST! Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Sets ALL-TIME SCORING RECORD for NCAA Men’s and Women’s Divisions Topping Pistol Pete’s 54-Year-Old Record!

The University of Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark set the ALL-TIME SCORING RECORD for any NCAA player EVER on Saturday as Number 6 Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Number 2 rated Ohio State Buckeyes in their final season game in Iowa City, Iowa.

Clark passed Pistol Pete Maravich hitting two free throws before the half to pass the former LSU Tigers star from 1967-1970.

Clark entered the game needing 18 points to pass Maravich’s total of 3,617 from 1970. Clark passed Pistol Pete before halftime and then went on to score 35 points in the game.

Caitlin Clark passed Pistol Pete with these two free throws before halftime.

The Iowa Crowd ERUPTED!

Caitlin Clark is now the All Time Leading Scorer in NCAA History. HER.

Caitlin Clark is now the All Time Leading Scorer in NCAA History.

Last Thursday Caitlin Clark announced she will skip her final year of elegibility and head straight to the WNBA a decision that obviously ignited the league owners. Fans have sold out EVERY IOWA GAME for weeks at home AND away games for those seeking a peek at history.

NEVER have we seen a women’s player with such a complete game. Caitlin Clark can not only score but she ranks in the top five women in assists and averages several rebounds each game. She is the complete player.

But what she is really known for is her halfcourt logo shots – something you will not see from any woman in the game today.

And noted celebrities frequently visit Iowa to watch Caitlin play. Today rapper Travis Scott showed up in Iowa City.

Caitlin Clark getting Travis Scott in the state of Iowa might be more impressive than the scoring record

Baseball great Nolan Ryan was also at the game today.

Nolan Ryan wanted to see Caitlin Clark. So, he came.

Here is the technical foul by the Ohio State player that gave Caitlin her two record-breaking free throws.

Caitlin Clark "broke" Pistol Pete's NCAA scoring record on free throws from this technical foul.

