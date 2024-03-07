Sheriff Grady Judd Reveals How US Federal Government Provides UNLIMITED Plane Tickets to ILLEGALS FOR FREE to Any Destination in the US – And Traffics Women in Sex Trade This Way (VIDEO)

This will be the most explosive report you read today.

The Biden regime is flying trafficked illegal aliens in the sex industry across the United States for free. These trafficked human beings can fly an unlimited amount of times for free and YOU get to pay for it!

This is your tax dollars at work – flying illegals trafficked in the sex trade across the US so they can be used in the sex trade.

Sheriff Grady Judd: Federal policy drives illegal immigrant crime and victimization. And that’s the focus other than our victims of human trafficking.

Listen, folks, I want to introduce you to Andres Gill. Okay? Here’s this guy. He’s also on this board, but get a look at him for a second. He came down here from New York with three females. All of them are in the country illegally. Did you hear what I said?

They’re all here illegally. He’s the one that comes with them to drive them. These ladies are all controlled by a human trafficker. We think their human trafficker is a female. She sets up their appointments. She puts their ads online. She tells them where to go. And by the way, on Friday, the victims of human trafficking, and we’ve grayed them out, three of them that are here illegally from Venezuela, three of them have to pay her $3,000 apiece on Friday or else they’re threatened.

So they’re not free, they’re really indentured, and they’re quote unquote, paying off their debt.

Now here’s what they told us. All right. I’m sure the federal government will verify that this is not true. But you decide who you want to believe, whether you want to believe these victims of human trafficking are the whitewash the federal authorities give you.

They said that when they came into the country illegally, DHS gave them a form, an ID, paperwork that allows them to fly for free.

You know how Southwest will let your bags fly free? Well, the federal government will let your illegal immigrants fly free.

And they operate out of New York and they were working up there. And the New York authorities said, hey, if you don’t have identification, you can’t work in our sex trade up here. You know, we don’t allow sex trade here at all. But New York allow you to do some stuff if you’ve got the proper authority.

So they say they make a lot of money. They’re addicted to it. These ladies are going to give you more details.

They tell us that they fly to major metro centers for free on the federal government where they set up their appointments for sex all around the country. Did you hear what I said?

Listen, folks, if they don’t pay 3000 apiece on Friday, they’re in trouble. The human trafficker sets up the deal. Hey, this deal is just outside of Tampa. They say they show this id, this card, this paper, they fly for free down here, then they fly back. But we heard a similar theme from all 21 of these folks.