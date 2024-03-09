Sen. Tuberville Drops A BOMB on Proposed Ukraine Spending: “I Guarantee You that Some of the 60 Billion Is Sending Over Mercenaries, Our Kids, Paying Them to Fight Over There”

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Friday following Joe Biden’s incredibly partisan and completely dishonest State of the Union Address to the American people last night in Washington DC.

During their discussion, Tommy was asked about the the US spending on the Ukraine War.

Tommy dropped this bomb on the Ukraine War spending, “I guarantee you that some of this 60 billion is sending over mercenaries, our kids, paying them to fight over there.”

The US government is paying for Americans to fight in Ukraine – and hiding this from the American public.

That’s a serious accusation.

Steve Bannon: The key problem they got is Zelensky can’t get the 500,000 new troops. The two generals said, we don’t get this. It’s not about american weapons. We need 27 year old men. We need 27 year old men. Right. And the mothers and fathers don’t want to do it. They’re buying the way out because they don’t want their kids killed on something that’s not going to happen. Sen. Tuberville: We can’t get an accounting, Steven. I’m on Armed Services Committee, too. We can’t get an accounting where the money is going. Why? I guarantee you that some of this 60 billion is sending over mercenaries, our kids, paying them to fight over there. That’s going to be some of my questioning when we get Secretary Austin back. Steve Bannon: Hang on. You’re telling me that you can’t get a straight answer on the use of proceeds and kind of where this money is going? Sen. Tuberville: No. Steve Bannon: And the Pentagon can’t give you an accounting of where our money’s gone to 120,000,000,000 where it’s gone today? Sen. Tuberville: Not just Ukraine, but any of the money. I mean, there’s no accounting, accountability of any of the military budget. I mean, they’ll give you blocks and pieces of it, you know, but they just can’t give, okay, here’s the list of what the money was spent. They don’t know where it’s going. It’s a trillion dollars. You know what a trillion dollars is? I mean, it’s gotten so out of whack. And now before we get done this deal over in Gaza, building this mobile port and he’s pandering to his base.

Via The War Room: