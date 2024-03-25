Sen. Tom Cotton: “I’m Deeply Worried That ISIS From Afghanistan Will End Up Targeting Americans Sooner Rather Than Later” (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton was on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream to discuss the dangers of potential attacks from ISIS on Americans.

“You sit on Senate intelligence. How worried are you about an attack like that on our soil?” Bream asked, referencing the attack in Moscow.

“Well, I am very worried about it,” Cotton said.

“We have millions of Americans who live or travel abroad throughout Europe and Asia, embassies, businesses there. So, I’m deeply worried that ISIS from Afghanistan will end up targeting Americans sooner rather than later,” Cotton continued.

Sen. Tom Cotton: "I'm deeply worried that ISIS from Afghanistan will end up targeting Americans sooner rather than later." pic.twitter.com/Fnn3UWKBiB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 24, 2024

ISIS attacked a music venue in Russia in the Moscow region last Friday, resulting in mass casualties and destruction of property.

The US is at risk considering the open border crisis with millions of illegals flooding our Nation.

Earlier this month, an illegal alien with ties to Hezbollah was arrested at the southern border near El Paso, Texas with the intention of committing terrorist acts.

22-year-old Basel Bassel Ebbadi was apprehended by Border Patrol on March 9th. After being questioned, he told authorities, “I’m going to try to make a bomb.”

EXCLUSIVE: Illegal migrant from Lebanon caught at border admitted he’s a Hezbollah terrorist and hoped ‘to make a bomb’ in US More here:https://t.co/Fx78zH0Wvq @nypost — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 17, 2024

With many illegals that are on the terror watchlist, it is a matter of time until undetected ones will be successful at attacking Americans.

With Biden’s confusion, weakness on the world stage, and an open border, it is an invitation for terrorists to attack Americans.

