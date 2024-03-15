‘Self-Defense’ – Brooklyn DA Won’t Charge Subway Shooter

The Brooklyn District Attorney will not charge the 32-year-old man who shot a 36-year-old man in self-defense on a subway platform Thursday during rush hour.

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said the shooter acted in self-defense.

NBC News reported:

A 36-year-old man was shot with his own gun on a New York City subway Thursday as terrified riders took cover, screamed that there were babies onboard and begged for someone to open the train doors so they could get to safety. While Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Oren Yaniv on Friday said the shooting “was shocking and deeply upsetting,” he added that “at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter.”

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head by his own gun inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn on Thursday evening during rush hour.

Passengers took cover and begged for police to come save them after a man was shot in the head.

According to reports, a 32-year-old man exchanged words with an armed 36-year-old man when the man with the gun became aggressive.

“The two exchanged words, which turned physical and led to the 36-year-old to take out a knife or a razor blade,” ABC 7 NY reported. “Police say the 36-year-old put the sharp object down and that’s when he retrieved a gun from his jacket.”

“The 36-year-old started to walk toward the 32-year-old with the firearm, in a menacing way, which is when the fight once again turned physical,” the outlet reported. “During the physical altercation, the gun taken from the 36-year-old by the 32-year-old, who then fired shots, striking the 36-year-old aggressor in the head.”

The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

ABC News reporter Joyce Philippe was actually there when the shooting happened.

