Secretary Mayorkas Refuses Pin to Honor Laken Riley Offered by Marjorie Taylor Greene

As people entered the House Chamber for the State of the Union Thursday night, conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene shared buttons to honor Laken Riley.

Riley was a beautiful 22-year-old nursing student murdered by an illegal from Venezuela on the University of Georgia campus last month.

The suspect crossed into the U.S. on Biden’s open border invitation.

Greene confronted Joe Biden as he entered the chamber and challenged him to “say her name.”

Greene also offered a pin to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. According to Greene, Mayorkas refused to say her name and refused to take the pin.

I just offered Secretary Mayorkas this pin. He refused to say her name and refused to take the pin.

During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Mayorkas refused to answer if Riley’s murderer should have been deported.

In February, The House of Representatives voted to impeach Mayorkas, the first cabinet member to be impeached in nearly a century and a half and the first sitting cabinet secretary ever to face impeachment.

The impeachment resolution, known as H. Res. 863, charges Secretary Mayorkas with high crimes and misdemeanors. The allegations within the resolution include a “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” concerning the enforcement of U.S. border policy and a “breach of public trust.”

While ultimately Biden did mention Laken during the SOTU, he botched her name and called her Lincoln. Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) criticized him for accurately calling her killer an “illegal.”

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 251-170 to approve H.R. 7511, dubbed the ‘Laken Riley Act,’ which requires ICE to arrest and detain illegal aliens like Laken Riley’s murderer until they are removed from the U.S.