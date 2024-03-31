SAY YOU ARE SORRY: Tucker Carlson Demands Doctors Apologize For Recommending Dodgy COVID Jab

Talk show host Tucker Carlson has demanded that doctors apologize for recommending the dodgy COVID-19 vaccine.

During an appearance on The Jimmy Dore Show, Carlson called on the tens of thousands of doctors who pushed the jab and other COVID related lies to apologize and admit they were wrong:

I think what’s so interesting is that doctors who clearly can read, I mean they’re literate by definition, they’re not stupid by definition, you hope, I think that’s true, they’re smart. Look at the evidence and fundamentally everything they said about the vax and it has hurt a lot of people. And some doctors, the three that you mentioned, and they’re great, but there are tens of thousands of doctors in the United States and why aren’t they standing up and saying oh my gosh I’m so sorry, I can’t believe I recommended it.

Carlson went on to admit that he supported the Iraq War but that he realized he was wrong to do so and has regretted it ever since:

I mean I endorsed the Iraq War in 2003 and at the end of 2003 I realized I was wrong and I have felt bad about it for 20 years. In fact it was 20 years ago this week that I went to Iraq and I felt bad about it ever since then and every opportunity I have apologized. Not to please other people but to maintain my dignity and self-respect, I mean that is a pre-requisite if you hurt someone unintentionally you have to say I’m sorry. And I can’t believe that 99 percent of American doctors won’t do that. I’m not going to them, by the way. I would never go to a doctor who was still lying about COVID because that is a dangerous and immoral person.

Despite Tucker’s pleas, the majority of the medical industry are still insisting that the vaccine is both safe and effective and urging people to take booster shots.

Last month, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded the severity of COVID to the same status as the flu, calling for a “unified approach” to treating such conditions.

“However, we still must use the commonsense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses—this includes vaccination, treatment, and staying home when we get sick,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen at the time.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

