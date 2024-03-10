Ryanair Chief Michael O’Leary Says He Wants Pensioners Who Voted for Brexit ‘to Die’

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, a budget airline based in Ireland, is under fire after recent comments wishing death on those who voted for Brexit.

In a recent interview, O’Leary suggested it will be “a good thing” when pensioners who voted in favor of Brexit “die.”

GBN News reports:

O’Leary said that leaving the single market was “the greatest act of economic self-harm perpetrated by any western government”. He added that the decision was “dumbest f***ing idea in history delivered by the dumbest politicians in history,” before he attacked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and GB News presenter Nigel Farage, calling them “lunatic halfwits.” Speaking to The Times, the Irish businessman said that when over-70s who voted for Brexit “die out in the next 10 or 15 years — which is a good thing — the younger people will change things.