Ryanair Chief Michael O’Leary Says He Wants Pensioners Who Voted for Brexit ‘to Die’

Michael O’Leary, the CEO of Ryanair, a budget airline based in Ireland, is under fire after recent comments wishing death on those who voted for Brexit.
In a recent interview, O’Leary suggested it will be “a good thing” when pensioners who voted in favor of Brexit “die.”
O’Leary said that leaving the single market was “the greatest act of economic self-harm perpetrated by any western government”.
He added that the decision was “dumbest f***ing idea in history delivered by the dumbest politicians in history,” before he attacked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and GB News presenter Nigel Farage, calling them “lunatic halfwits.”Speaking to The Times, the Irish businessman said that when over-70s who voted for Brexit “die out in the next 10 or 15 years — which is a good thing — the younger people will change things.
In an interview with GB News, former Tory minister Michael Portillo hit back, saying that’s a “fantastic way to talk about your passengers!”
He added, “Brexit was not about the convenience of Ryanair, or even about air passengers!”
“It was about the sovereignty of this country. It was about making sure that the decisions that affect our daily lives are taken by people that we can vote for and vote against.”
“Those decisions being made at the level of the European Union, that did not happen.”
He added that O’Leary might know how to run an airline, but he “doesn’t know very much about accountability in politics!”