RuPaul Shares “Rainbow Bus” Giving Away “Banned” Books and Spreading “LGBTQ+ Literature Throughout the South”

The Gateway Pundit reported on drag star RuPaul Charles relentlessly pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda and using his Emmy Award acceptance speech to defend drag queen story hours.

Now, Charles, a co-founder of the new online bookstore Allstora, announced on Monday a new rainbow school bus will travel from the West Coast to “spread LGBTQ+ literature throughout the South!”

The Rainbow Book Bus will partner with local LGBTQ organizations to distribute diverse titles to communities “that have limited access to books or are facing book bans.”⁠

The organization announced on Instagram, “We’re just one week away from the start of our inaugural tour! We can’t wait to visit all of these incredible cities, celebrate queer magic with all of these amazing organizations, and help spread LGBTQ+ literature throughout the South!”

Their website shares, “It started out as a dream. We asked ourselves, ‘What if we took the giddy joy of a school book fair and added some wheels and queer magic?'”

The New York Times reports:

As part of Allstora’s kickoff, the Rainbow Book Bus will be traveling in March from Los Angeles to the South to fight book bans. In these cities, which will include Birmingham, Ala.; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Baton Rouge, La., Allstora will team up with local L.G.B.T.Q. organizations to distribute thousands of books. The goal is to give away 10,000 books by the end of the year out of the brightly colored, 22-foot former school bus.

The organization, however, fails to acknowledge that books are not being banned but rather some are being removed from public school libraries due to their graphic content.

Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, recently told MSNBC, “I want to be clear: no one’s banning books. Write the book, print the book, publish the book, put the book in the public library, sell the book, right? We’re talking about a public school library.”

“Children don’t have unfettered access to the internet at school. I did a FOIA records request, and I wanted to see what kinds of internet sites are banned in schools if we’re going to talk about banning, right? And the subject matter in the books that moms are concerned about are the same things that kids don’t have access to on the internet. So, it just feels very hypocritical, right? Why is no one out there protesting the internet in school?” she added.

Justice further argued that certain content, such as descriptions of sexual acts or violence, is not appropriate for public school libraries, and parents have a right to be informed and have control over what their children are exposed to in school.