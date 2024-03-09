Robert De Niro Fears Trump Election: “He’ll Come Looking for Me!”…”He’s Got to Be Stopped!” (Video)

Legendary actor (and acute sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome) Robert De Niro appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher Friday night and let loose his paranoid ravings about what he thinks will happen if President Trump wins the November presidential election, fantasizing that Trump will disappear him and Maher. Maher agreed with De Niro’s belief that Trump is power mad.

De Niro: The bottom line is it’s Biden versus Trump. We want to live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in or live in a nightmare. Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare vote, for Biden and you’ll, we’ll be back to normalcy.

Maher: Yeah. So, so why is Trump winning? I mean the poll, the New York Times poll this week came out and maybe this will change it with the State of the Union address, but it, but Trump was beating him rather soundly. It was quite a warning light, 48 to 43, also winning way more among women, women, than he had before, winning outright Latinos. What do you attribute that to?

De Niro: I don’t know. I, I just don’t want to feel the way I did, and many, many of us don’t, after the election in 19, in 2016 uh, where we couldn’t believe that it happened. The guy is a total monster. And uh, anybody, I don’t understand it, the, I guess they get behind that kind of logic. They want to f*** with people, screw them, because they’re unhappy about something. He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I, I’d never pay, play him as an actor because he’s, I can’t see any good in him, nothing, nothing at all, nothing redeemable in him. Um, and we have to, and whoever the people are who want to vote for him, and they look like intelligent people around there somebody, for some reason it can’t be, it cannot be. If he is, he wins the election, he, you won’t be on the show anymore, he’ll come looking for me (Laughter). He, they’ll, there’ll be, there’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. Um, that’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship which is what he says. Let’s believe him, take him at his word.

Maher: I did did from the beginning.

De Niro: Yeah.

Maher: I mean I said from the very beginning this guy is never going to concede power. And he still hasn’t. He still hasn’t. He hasn’t admitted he lost the last election. And he advertises that he will go on, he think, he says he’s been cheated out of one term. So maybe we should get rid of the only, a president only gets two terms thing. So…

De Niro: He’s a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist. (Loud applause) He’s, he is a dangerous person and we have to real, people real, I have a lot of people, this audience, but the people who somehow think he’s gonna be the answer to their prayers, whatever those are.

Maher: Did you know…

De Niro: No.

Maher: …him when as fellow New Yorkers?

De Niro: Never wanted to know him.

Maher: Never wanted to…

De Niro: No.

Maher: You must have crossed…

De Niro: He’s an an idiot! (Loud applause and laughter). He, he was a clown! He was a clown in New York! And uh, New Yorkers said, you know some would go with him of course, people who work in what he does, some of them, but, it’s just he’s a classic bully. If you had a schoolyard and he walked in and he had the his bully friends around, the other people decide whether they want to oppose him or they want to let him just tell them what to do and and and own that the schoolyard or the basketball court or whatever it is. He’s got to be stopped!