REPORT: Woman Visited by FBI After Reporting Her Cousin’s Killer Was Released on Probation — FBI Links Her Post with Death Threats Against Judge (VIDEO)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) visited a woman on February 22 who had used social media to expose a man who killed her cousin and was released on probation. The tweet posted by Twitter user Kristin Martin has gone viral and has been viewed over 8.6 million times.

The tweet in question was a call for justice for her 27-year-old cousin, Macy Peebles, who Martin alleges was drugged by a man at L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge and later found dead. The accused, Damion Matthews, is currently on probation despite having a criminal history.

Martin’s tweet reads: “This monster drugged my 27 yr old cousin at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge last February. He dumped her half naked dead body like trash. Rap sheet a mile long. He walks today on PROBATION. Damion Matthews may you reap what you have sown.”

This monster drugged my 27 yr old cousin at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge last February. He dumped her half naked dead body like trash.

Rap sheet a mile long. He walks today on PROBATION .Damion Matthews may you reap what you have sown. @govjefflandryy pic.twitter.com/pW7Bo9HsjQ — . (@KAM4Texas) February 20, 2024

Local news outlet BR Proud reported that Damion Matthews, 38, was arrested after authorities found the body of a woman at an empty apartment under construction. The discovery was made by members of the fire department and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on the morning of Feb. 23.

While the EBR Coroner’s Office disclosed no obvious signs of trauma, investigators have reason to believe that the woman, whose identity was not made public, had been moved post-mortem. Surveillance footage showed Matthews with the victim at the casino and his vehicle near the apartment where her body was found.

However, Matthew was released on probation a year later.

Daily Mail reported:

The family of a 27-year-old Louisiana woman whose body was dumped at a vacant apartment building is outraged that the man whom she was last seen with and who later dumped her body is on probation. Damion Matthews, 38, was arrested February 23, 2023 on two charges of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice in the death of Macy Peebles. Peebles first met Matthews when the pair were at a casino. The young woman left with Matthews before she turned up dead. He was later accused of discarding the women’s remains, and moving her corpse, officials said. On Tuesday, at his trial hearing in 19th District Court in Baton Rouge he faced Judge Louise Hines, and entered a guilty plea, his public defender Alex Hertenstein told DailyMail.com. Matthews bonded out of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison a day after his arrest on $15,000 bail.

On February 22, FBI agents visited Martin’s Texas home and her family in Louisiana. They asked if she had any knowledge of who might have threatened the judge.

Martin was not present during the initial visit but contacted the agent afterward, who expressed a desire to meet. She reported that the encounter left her husband unsettled, as evidenced by a video she posted online.

WATCH:

The FBI came to my house over a TWEET!

Not cool.

My pinned tweet that’s still up.

⁦@elonmusk⁩ pic.twitter.com/5GauyJTXTt — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

More from Martin:

He said a threat came into the FBI on judges lives. You can see I never mentioned a judge. 8.3 million views and thousands of comments. I honestly don’t believe his story. I think the DA in Baton Rouge got butthurt. — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

Wanted to know if I knew who might have threatened a judge. — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

We had a conversation. I asked why the scrutiny was on me. I received lots of threats for my tweet. He left me alone after that. — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

That’s it. I wasn’t home. He left a card. I called him later and he wanted to meet. — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024

I wasn’t home. My husband wasn’t happy in the vid. The dude left his card. I called him. — . (@KAM4Texas) March 29, 2024