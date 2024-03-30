REPORT: Members of the White House Press Corps Are Constantly Stealing Items Like Glasses and Plates From Air Force One

Members of the White House press corps – journalists – are reportedly stealing little odds and ends from Air Force One, things like glasses and plates.

They apparently want them as souvenirs and keepsakes.

These items belong to the American taxpayers, who paid for them, but these journalists don’t care. They just want an item from the presidential plane to put in their personal collections.

Breitbart News reports:

Report: White House Press Corps Loots Air Force One — Wine Glasses, Tumblers, Gold-Rimmed Plates Journalists in the White House press corps covering President Joe Biden’s administration habitually steal insignia items from Air Force One, four people told West Wing Playbook. The looting reportedly grew to such a degree under Biden’s tenure that the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, NBC correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, issued a “terse reminder” that stealing from Air Force One is not allowed, several individuals who saw the off-the-record email confirmed to Playbook. None of the members of the press corps reportedly responded to O’Donnell’s email. Items allegedly stolen include: – Wine glasses

– Tumblers

– Gold-rimmed plates

– Embroidered pillowcase “For years, scores of journalists — and others — have quietly stuffed everything from engraved whiskey tumblers to wine glasses to pretty much anything with the Air Force One insignia on it into their bag before stepping off the plane,” Playbook reported…

Even TMZ reported on this.

White House Calls Out Journalists for Stealing From Air Force One | Click to read more https://t.co/6sAKsdopDd — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2024

This is beyond parody, but also outrageous.

It appears that every single White House reporter is stealing stuff off of Air Force Onehttps://t.co/EdJOKxZvBf — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 29, 2024

This is how you know there's a democrat in the house.

They steal anything they can get their cheating hands on. Anything. Including votes. Report: White House Press Corps Loots Air Force One — Wine Glasses, Tumblers, Gold-Rimmed Plates https://t.co/pHiFX59fqP — Pam Smith (@lynxlaughing) March 29, 2024

Perhaps these journos should be prosecuted when caught.