REPORT: AOC’s New York District Now Overrun With Illegal Aliens and Prostitution

The New York district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now reportedly overrun with illegal immigrants and prostitution. In prior years, it was a much more family-friendly area but the Biden years have been harsh.

This is not surprising, however. People have been asking for years what AOC actually does for the people of her district.

All she seems to want to do is promote herself on social media and engage with left wing activists. The people of her district really deserve better than this.

Townhall reports:

AOC’s Once-Family Friendly District, Now Overrun With Illegal Aliens and Prostitution An area in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (D-NY) district is looking like a scene out of a horror film as illegal immigrants take over the streets and overwhelm its resources. According to footage obtained by Fox News Digital, illegal immigrants have made the sidewalks of the neighborhoods of Corona, Jackson Heights, and Elmhurst their home. Trash and prostitution have overflowed the areas, with illegal aliens harassing passersby trying to sell them food and various clothing items. Sex workers were seen on Wednesday standing outside storefronts soliciting men. Residents say the prostitutes usually take their clients into makeshift brothels for sex. These alleged sex workers operate during all hours of the day, even as families walk by with their children in strollers, and often hang out in front of area supermarkets. Prostitution is against the law in New York. The video shows an almost endless stream of vendors with piles of clothes stacked along the streets, while others sell sneakers, pots and pans and toys and photo frames. At the end of the clip, three people can be seen sitting in the trunk of a car.

Take a look below:

'THIRD WORLD COUNTRY': Video shows AOC's district unrecognizable as migrants overrun the neighborhood, blocking up sidewalks selling clothing and food.

This is one of the reasons AOC has a challenger in this election cycle.

Wall Street investor launches primary challenge against AOC: 'Radicals can't deliver more than breadcrumbs'

Almost anyone would likely be an improvement.