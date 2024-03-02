REMEMBERING ANDREW BREITBART: On the 12th Anniversary of His Death Here Again Is His Historic Nashville Speech that Launched a Movement (VIDEO)

Twelve years ago yesterday, on March 1, 2012, Andrew Breitbart collapsed on a Brentwood, Los Angeles sidewalk and died of massive heart failure.

Andrew was a legend, a fighter, a comedian, a brilliant analyst, a happy warrior, and a friend.

While he was taken from his family and this world far too soon, his memory and legacy are alive and well in America’s media and cultural landscape.

So much has happened in the twellve years since Andrew’s passing that it’s worth looking back on one of the moments that I believe galvanized the movement which eventually led to election of President Donald Trump.

The clip below is an excerpt from my documentary Hating Breitbart, filmed in Nashville, TN at the one and only National Tea Party Convention in February of 2010.

In this clip, Andrew declares war against the mainstream media on behalf of himself, James O’Keefe, Hannah Giles, and every decent American member of the much maligned and nationally vilified Tea Party movement.

His comments were made in the wake of the institutional left’s dishonest “Fake News” coverage of the James O’Keefe and Hannah Giles historic undercover investigation into ACORN, a radical leftist group with ties to Barack Obama.

The journalism performed by O’Keefe, Giles and Breitbart was so devastating that ACORN lost all of its funding and was dissolved. Yet, the mainstream media not only failed to adequately investigate ACORN, they disgustingly investigated and attacked James O’Keefe, Hannah Giles, and Andrew Breitbart.

Andrew had enough. America had enough. The war was on.

If Andrew’s words sound familiar, they should. President Trump dove head first into the surf of the same battle against a dishonest press, riding colossal waves of outrage all the way to the White House.

Knowing Andrew Breitbart was a privilege and a joy.

Too many in today’s media appear to have learned nothing in the 12 years since Andrew declared his war. This same media has only become more dishonest and more biased with every passing year. And it does not seem to bother them that they have lost the trust of the American people and the profitability of their organizations.

This same media is also waging an all-out campaign to discredit any prominent figures who support Trump and his movement, including this website, The Gateway Pundit.

America has had enough. As Andrew once said – The war is on.

Thank you Andrew Breitbart. We will never forget you.