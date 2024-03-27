Released Israeli Hostage Amit Soussana Details Sexual Assault by Hamas Captor

Amit Soussana, taken captive by Hamas terrorists from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023 and released on November 30, 2023. (Courtesy Times of Israel)

The Gateway Pundit reported on the admission of a captured Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist that his team raped Israeli women during the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks.

Evidence of the use of rape by Hamas terrorists as a tool of war has been collected by Lahav 433, Israel’s top national police unit.

In December, The New York Times published a lengthy report after a two-month-long investigation into the sexual violence and brutality Israeli women faced at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

The report culminated from interviews with 150 people, including witnesses, medical personnel, soldiers, and rape counselors.

A report from The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (AARCC) detailed the systematic nature of the “sadistic sex crimes” committed by Hamas. 

Now, hostage Amit Soussana, 40, who was released in late November, has stepped forward in a courageous interview with The New York Times to share her experience in captivity and the sexual assaults and abuse she was subjected to by her Hamas captor.

Soussana, an Israeli lawyer, was abducted from her home during the  Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on civilians and was beaten and dragged into Gaza by at least 10 men, where she was held for 55 days.

In the interview, she shares how she was held alone and chained up in a child’s bedroom where the attacks occurred.

The New York Times:

Around Oct. 24, the guard, who called himself Muhammad, attacked her, she said.

Early that morning, she said, Muhammad unlocked her chain and left her in the bathroom. After she undressed and began washing herself in the bathtub, Muhammad returned and stood in the doorway, holding a pistol.

“He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead,” Ms. Soussana recalled during eight hours of interviews with The New York Times in mid-March. After hitting Ms. Soussana and forcing her to remove her towel, Muhammad groped her, sat her on the edge of the bathtub and hit her again, she said.

He dragged her at gunpoint back to the child’s bedroom, a room covered in images of the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants, she recalled.

“Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him,” Ms. Soussana said.

Although reluctant to share the horrific, personal details of her abuse, Ms. Soussana said she decided to speak out “to raise awareness about the plight of the hostages still in Gaza.”

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

Margaret Flavin

 

