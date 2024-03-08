Read Crazy Tweets From Lefty Democrats and Journos Who Approved of Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was a dumpster fire. If you watched, you know that Biden yelled, slurred, and lied his way through the entire speech.

Believe it or not, there were plenty of high profile leftists who thought it was just great and were even willing to say so on Twitter/X.

Take a look below:

Rob Reiner

President Joseph R. Biden kicked ass. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 8, 2024

Adam Schiff

Tonight’s speech made clear what we already know. President Biden is the leader we need in this moment. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 8, 2024

Joe Scarborough

Biden’s best speech.

Underestimated again. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 8, 2024

Cenk Uygur

This is very politically aggressive #StateOfTheUnion. I like it. People like me wanted Biden to be more aggressive against Republicans and he’s doing that tonight. I’ll take it. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 8, 2024

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor

Love that Biden decided to lean into the big political fights right at the top, like Ukraine funding, abortion, January 6th, the hypocrisy for voting against the infrastructure bill. Seems feisty and energized & puts all the good stuff at the top while people are still watching. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 8, 2024

Journalist John Harwood

more than any SOTU in memory this one is making crystal clear that one party wants to govern and the other has no interest in it — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 8, 2024

Jessica Tarlov of FOX News

Only way this gets better is if Biden says the quickie with Jill before the speech was the energizing force #LetBidenBeBiden #SOTU — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) March 8, 2024

Charlotte Alter of Time Magazine

Biden is doing very well tonight. He sounds strong, energetic and forceful. He came to play — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) March 8, 2024

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss

Biden hit the ball out of the park tonight. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) March 8, 2024

Joy Behar

I’m loving Biden tonight. Hardly the old, doddering guy they like to portray him as. Check out the competition. He can’t even put a sentence together. And Biden is funny. Funny, whether you like it or not, is a sign of intelligence. #StateOfTheUnion — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) March 8, 2024

These people are delusional, one and all.