Rabbi Pesach Wolicki: Chuck Schumer Is A “Court Jew” Pushing Progressive Ideals – “What He Did with Israel is a Disgrace” (VIDEO)

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki joined Steve Bannon Wednesday on The War Room to discuss Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s attack on the nation of Israel and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu during their ongoing war against the Hamas barbarians.

President Trump called out Schumer earlier this week after Schumer demanded that Netanyahu step down as Prime Minister.

President Trump: “I think that the Democrats have been very, very opposed to Jewish people. That’s true. And to Israel. All you have to do is look at Senator Schumer. What he did with Israel is a disgrace. And I think Israel will probably not forget it very soon. It’s a very sad situation.”

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki condemned Chuck Schumer following his attacks on Israel and Jews.

Rabbi Wolicki: Chuck Schumer is the avatar. He’s the court Jew who, in exile, has reached the high status of being near the regime and has turned on his own people as a tool of the regime against them, like following in the tradition of many, many court Jews throughout the centuries who worked on behalf of those who persecuted us throughout our time in exile.

On Wednesday Rabbi Wolicki joined Steve Bannon to explain what he meant by the “court Jews”.

Rabbi Wolicki: It’s an interesting concept because a lot of court Jews throughout history were good people. The court Jews, that term started really getting used in the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe, in Austria and Germany and Prussia, referring to Jews who had a special status. They didn’t have to live in the ghetto. They didn’t have to wear special badges that marked them as Jews. They were generally bankers and financiers who helped out the kings and princes and whoever was ruling over the Jewish people. And in many cases, they did wonderful things protecting their own community.

But in a lot of cases, the court Jews ended up becoming the tools of the regime to carry out the onerous anti semitic policies against their own people. That’s really what I was referring to there. But the concept of the court Jew, the Jewish people have been in exile, were in exile for about 2000 years. So surviving in exile, there were Jews who would rise to prominence and again, and quite often they turned on their own people. So you have examples like in the 20th century in Soviet Russia, you had the pocket Jews who worked for the soviet regime informing on Jews who wanted to emigrate to Israel and who were practicing Judaism in Nazi Germany.

You had the Judenrate, who were responsible for carrying out the Nazi regime’s policies. So that’s the concept that I was alluding to when I called Chuck Schumer a court Jew, because frankly, his behavior on the Senate floor the other day was picture perfect for that.