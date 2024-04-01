PURE EVIL: Individual Sets Trailer Full of Bibles on Fire in Front of a Tennessee Church on Easter Sunday

A sinister individual committed a heinous and criminal act in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee on Easter Sunday.

As WSMV 4 News reported, Wilson County deputies responded to a trailer fire at Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road around 6 a.m. Easter Sunday. Mt. Juliet Fire Department crews contained and extinguished the fire, but not before the Bibles in the trailer burned.

Police revealed the trailer of Bibles was left in the middle of the intersection near Global Vision Bible Church and then intentionally set on fire. They did not reveal the person’s race or gender.

Sheriff Robert Bryan told News Channel 5 Nashville that investigators are reviewing the security footage, and said the car appears to be an out-of-state plate.

Global Vision Bible Church is headed by Pastor Greg Locke, who is a prominent Christian Conservative and supporter of President Trump. He has made a number of politically incorrect statements targeting Democrats and transgenderism.

Locke said in a Facebook post that his security team caught a man dropping off the trailer who then got out and set the trailer of Bibles on fire in front of the church. He also claimed that a woman drove through the night and was able to alert police quickly.

Happy Resurrection Sunday. This morning at 6:00 AM, our security cameras saw a man dropping off a trailer in the middle of the intersection and blocking the road into our church. He then got out and set fire to an entire trailer full of Bibles right in front of our church. There was a lady that had driven through the night to get to our church, and she was in the parking lot and was able to get the police officers here quickly, but it was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel. Had to block traffic in all directions but they are almost finished cleaning it up. It’s going to be a great day in the Lord. The enemy is already.

Locke told WKRN he was shocked when he saw the burned Bibles. He also said the suspect was “very meticulous” and called the act a “rebellious statement” toward Global Vision Bible Church.

“It was strange because he had his blinkers on, and he scotched the wheels and everything,” Locke said. “He was very meticulous, so he had to be very courageous to do what he did.”

“We’ve had people do things to our building, we’ve been vandalized a number of times, hence why we have to have security, but never 200 Bibles being burned. That’s a pretty rebellious statement towards the church.”

Individuals with additional information are being encouraged to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.