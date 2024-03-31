Priest Shares Beautiful Moment President Trump Prayed with Family of Slain NYPD Officer During Wake

Officer Jonathan E. Diller was laid to rest on Saturday after being shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.

Thousands of police officers from across the country came to honor Officer Diller in a procession that stretched for blocks.

The priest that married Officer Diller and his wife Stephanie shared the beautiful and moving moment President Trump prayed with the family during the wake.

Former President Trump prayed the Lord’s Prayer with the grieving family of Jonathan Diller at the slain NYPD detective’s wake Thursday — and was cheered on by the cop’s son, the ceremony celebrant recalled. “It was just such a beautiful human, simple moment that meant so much to the family and so much to the people in that room,” Rev. Michael Duffy told Human Interest outside of Diller’s funeral Saturday.

“I was able to just say, ‘Mr. President, thank you for being here. Thank you for your goodness to this family. Would you be willing to pray with us?’” Duffy recalled.

“And he said, ‘Of course, Father Duffy.’”

Trump then joined the entire room in reciting the Lord’s Prayer, which asks for God’s forgiveness and protection against Satan.

Father Duffy added, “Then the President so beautifully turned and kissed baby Ryan on the forehead. And the baby clapped at the president. It just broke the tension.”

It was reported that President Trump gave a generous donation to Tunnel to Towers, the foundation that paid off the Diller family’s mortgage.

While President Trump was warmly welcomed by Diller’s family and friends, the far-left New York politicians who created the environment for this strategy were roundly rejected from the solemn event.

Radical leftist New York Governor Kathy Hochul was booted from the wake following a confrontation to choruses of “Get Her Outta Here!”

Mayor Eric Adams and DA Alvin Bragg were both confronted directly, this time by officer Diller’s wife where she shared the same message as with Hochul,“His blood is on your hands.”

Watch Officer Diller’s moving eulogy.