President Trump Will Attend NYPD Officer Diller’s Wake on Thursday – Biden Will Attend Fundraiser in NYC Instead

President Donald Trump will attend the wake tomorrow of Police Officer Jonathan Diller from the New York Police Department.

Officer Diller was shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.

Joe Biden will be in New York City at a campaign fundraising event with Barack Obama.

Joe Biden will NOT be attending Officer Diller’s wake.

Officer Diller left behind a wife and young son.

Trump will be with the police officers tomorrow.

MarketWatch reported:

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign plans to hold a big fundraising event Thursday featuring major figures from the entertainment industry, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The “Evening with Presidents” event is billed as featuring Biden, Clinton and Obama in conversation with Stephen Colbert, the host of CBS’s “The Late Show.”

Tickets have been going for between $225 and $500,000, according to a Biden Victory Fund website.

