President Trump Will Attend NYPD Officer Diller’s Wake on Thursday – Biden Will Attend Fundraiser in NYC Instead

President Donald Trump will attend the wake tomorrow of Police Officer Jonathan Diller from the New York Police Department.

Officer Diller was shot and killed by a career criminal in New York City with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges.

BREAKING: NBC confirms that Trump will be attending the wake for Officer Diller in NYC tomorrow. Diller was kiIIed by a career criminal with 21 previous arrests and nine felony charges. Still no comment from Biden or the WH.

Joe Biden will be in New York City at a campaign fundraising event with Barack Obama.

Joe Biden will NOT be attending Officer Diller’s wake.

Officer Diller left behind a wife and young son.

Yesterday evening, Police Officer Jonathan Diller was accorded a dignified transfer home. Jonathan lost his life while saving the people of New York City. Officer Diller left behind his young son and his wife.

Trump will be with the police officers tomorrow.

Joe Biden will skip the wake but will attend a fundraiser in New York City instead.

