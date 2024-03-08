President Trump Trolls Joe Biden with Snapchat Filters Following His Disastrous State of the Nation Address (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump used Snapchat filters to mock President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Late Thursday evening, following the conclusion of Joe Biden’s speech to Congress, Trump took to social media in an unprecedented fashion.

Trump once again broke new ground as a Presidential candidate by employing Snapchat’s playful filters to lampoon his political adversary’s seminal address.

The video, laden with satirical filters and animations, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

WATCH:

Trump trolls are the best trolls pic.twitter.com/t30HbtmpOA — Lauren3ve (@Lauren3veMemes) March 8, 2024

You can watch it on Truth Social:

The video continued with a series of Trump’s commentary skewering Biden’s speech as “the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made.” Trump criticized the President for his approach to Russia, the Middle East, and immigration, suggesting that Biden was “a Puppet for Putin and Xi, and virtually every other Leader.”

The former President also took a swipe at social media platforms, particularly targeting Facebook and its CEO, whom he dubbed “Zuckerschmuck,” accusing them of electoral interference.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!”

Concluding his tirade, Trump labeled Biden’s speech as “an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech” and referred to the media’s portrayal of Biden’s demeanor as ‘fiery’ as an example of why they are labeled ‘Fake News’.